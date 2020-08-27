€25m in capital funds to be announced for colleges

Funding worth €25 million for capital works and equipment in the higher education sector is expected to be announced later today.

Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, is expected to announce the fund which is to be used by institutions for things like health and safety works, infrastructure upgrades, ICT, and energy-related upgrades.

For the first time in almost a decade, the grant will also be offered to universities, according to Mr Harris. Previously access to the grant was limited to the technological sector

It comes at an "important time" as the sector begins to prepare for the return of students next month, he added.

“It is essential that higher education institutions can reinvest in their existing estate, renew and update their equipment, and can make capital investments to respond to developments in online and blended learning."

He said ongoing capital investment is essential to ensuring a high-quality academic environment and a positive campus experience for students and staff.

"This flexible funding complements other targeted capital investments in the sector that will help expand the availability of student places and transform campus infrastructure over the coming years."

The €25 million fund will be allocated to each institution based on student numbers, "weighted by course type" and mode of student.

It will see €1.9 million allocated to University College Cork (UCC), and €1.2 million to Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).

A further €1.3m will be allocated to the University of Limerick (UL) , €1.1 million to Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and €590,000 to IT Tralee.

It forms part of the investment in the higher education sector pledged under Project Ireland 2040. In recent years, €10 million was provided to institutions through the grant.

This grant is in addition to the package of Covid 19-related supports for further and higher education institutions announced in July.