Date set for postponed Leaving Cert written tests

Postponed Leaving Cert exams are set to take place from November 16, subject to the public health advice at the time, across evenings and weekends.

The exams will take the form of written exams only, and students taking part who also opted to receive calculated grades will be credited with the higher grade they achieved. The written exams will follow the normal paper format, content, and structure as in previous years.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is currently working with the Department of Education on the arrangements for the postponed examinations, according to education minister Norma Foley.

This will include arrangements for the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP), and the Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA).

The final arrangements for the exams will be determined in part by the number of students who opt to sit the examinations in November. Discussions are ongoing in relation to the exam timetables.

According to the minister, it would not be feasible or practical at this stage to conduct examinations in oral or practical components, or to try to complete unfinished coursework.

Coursework completed prior to school closure in home economics, the LCVP portfolio, design and communication graphics, physical education, and engineering will be included in the grading of these papers. All other subjects will be awarded grades solely on the written papers.