Teenage girl missing in Dublin since Sunday

Chloe Clarke
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 18:53 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are looking for the public's help to find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Chloe Clarke, 15, was last seen at Seville Place, Dublin 1, on Sunday last.

She is approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown eyes, and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

When last seen, Chloe was wearing a red jacket, black leggings and white Air Force footwear.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin City Centre, Coolock and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

