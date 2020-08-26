Postponed Leaving Cert exams planned for evenings and weekends in November

Written exams will follow the normal paper format, content and structure as in previous years
Postponed Leaving Cert exams planned for evenings and weekends in November

Postponed Leaving Cert exams are set to take place from November 16.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 17:37 PM
Jess Casey

Postponed Leaving Cert exams are set to take place from November 16, subject to the public health advice at the time, across evenings and weekends, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The exams will take the form of written exams only, and students taking part who also opted to receive calculated grades will be credited with the higher grade they achieved.

The written exams will follow the normal paper format, content and structure as in previous years.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is currently working with the Department of Education on the arrangements for the postponed examinations, according to Norma Foley, the Minister for Education.

This will include arrangements for the Leaving Certificate Established, Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP) and the Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA).

The final arrangements for the exams will be determined in part by the number of students who opt to sit the examinations in November. Discussions are ongoing in relation to the exam timetables and other logistical arrangements.

According to the minister, it would not be feasible or practical at this stage to conduct examinations in oral or practical components, or to try to complete unfinished coursework.

Coursework completed prior to school closure in home economics, the LCVP portfolio, design and communication graphics, physical education and engineering will be included in the grading of these papers.

All other subjects will be awarded grades solely on the written papers.

Planned Junior Cycle written examinations for adult learners will also take place in November.

These exams will also be offered to early school leavers who left school post-Junior Cycle this year and are not continuing with formal education or training.

Read More

'A huge amount of effort': Schools reorganise for Covid-19 

More in this section

Small%20Donegal%20village%20celebrates%20%e2%82%ac2.4%20million%20Lotto%20win%20007 Watch: Donegal shop owner wishes Lotto winner 'every bit of health and happiness'
Police Stock Detectives investigating attacks on police release images of people sought
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 23, 2020 NI Covid-19 tracing app extended to young people from September
#back to schoolschoolsleaving cert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices