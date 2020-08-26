Another 72 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Another 72 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Health minister Robin Swann has expressed concern about the rising number of infections over recent weeks in areas like Belfast.

The Stormont executive has relaxed a number of coronavirus restrictions but moved to cut the numbers allowed to congregate indoors and outdoors earlier this month in response to the virus’ resurgence.

A total of 384 have tested positive over the last seven days, the Department of Health said.

No new deaths were recorded.

Two police stations in Northern Ireland which closed after officers tested positive, Antrim and Newtownabbey, will reopen to members of the public on Wednesday evening.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd said appropriate steps were immediately taken to address and manage the issue.

He said the health and welfare of members of the public attending stations and that of officers and staff was of paramount importance.

The force has commenced a phased return to duty for officers based in those stations as it is now assessed that it is safe to do so.

Mr Todd added: “Once again, I would like to reassure the public that plans remain in place across the district to provide a service to the community and keep people safe.”

Five patients on a cancer ward in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the second cluster of infections at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh.

Mr Swann has pledged to leave no stone unturned in tracing the outbreaks.

He said the country’s health system was in a fragile place as he warned against complacency over social distancing.

Totals allowed to socialise indoors at households have been reduced to six from no more than two households.

The limit on those attending outdoor gatherings fell from 30 to 15.