'A huge amount of effort': Schools reorganise for Covid-19 

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) is calling on the government to act swiftly to ensure its health advice for schools is fit for purpose.

The INTO says it sought clarity on face coverings for young kids and protocols for Covid-19 positive cases three weeks ago.

But General Secretary, John Boyle, says the situation remains unclear: "Really what needs to happen is that in the new two days, most schools, all schools will be open this day next week.

"I think in the initial few days certainly we will be giving a little bit of slack to the government to get this right.

"But we need to have clarity on all of those issues before September 1 which is the official date when most schools will be reopening."

Principal of Moyne Community College in Longford, Des Cullen, says they have put a lot of precautions in place ahead of reopening.

Mr Cullen says: "Now obviously students will be wearing facemasks.

"We've put a huge amount of effort of trying to reorganise the school.

"Students will be in their base classes rather than moving around to teachers.

"We've one way systems in place and we've had to reorganise even the size of our classes.

"Rooms can only take the numbers that will be allowable under the guidelines."

Meanwhile, there are questions over a school assembly in Carlow yesterday where 152 students gathered 1 metre apart.

The first year students at St Leo's college congregated for the prayer assembly which the Department of Education has raised no objection to.

However, the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) says the congregation was 'unwise' and 'ill advised'.