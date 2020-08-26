HSE's Paul Reid says health service faces 'very difficult period'

Mr Reid will express concern at the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in recent weeks. Picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 07:16 AM
Digital Desk staff

The HSE's chief executive says the country's health service faces 'a very difficult period' ahead.

Paul Reid will also tell today's Oireachtas coronavirus committee that over 750,000 Covid-19 tests have taken place in Ireland so far.

Mr Reid will also express concern at the 'large number' of outbreaks in private households, along with sporting and social clubs.

Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee, is calling for the public to take action to prevent a crisis in the healthcare system in the coming months.

"We have to ensure that the vast majority of the population get a flu vaccine to lessen the burden on the actual health services," said Dr McCauley. 

"I think as well that there is a worrying stigmatisation of people who are A, going for a test and B, who are actually positive. 

"We're all in this together, we should just all work together to try and minimise the spread of this highly infectious disease," said Dr McCauley.

