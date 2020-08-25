Teachers seek further clarity on health advice ahead of reopening

Urgent and swift action is needed from Government to ensure the current public health advice on schools remains fit for purpose, the largest teachers' union in Ireland has warned.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said it sought clarity from Education Minister Norma Foley and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly three weeks ago on a number of issues.

This included the wearing of face coverings as well as the approach taken by the HSE in a school in the event that a pupil or staff member tests positive for Covid-19.

"As our members return to the front lines this week, urgent and swift action from government is now required to review existing public health guidance and ensure it remains fit for purpose," the union said.

The union has now written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, seeking further clarity on the current expert public health guidance relating to primary and special schools.

With 100 children testing positive for the virus in the past fortnight, it is vital that priority testing is given to any asymptomatic teacher who requests it, according to the union. This will help to build confidence in “the safety of schools as workplaces.”

Prolonged absences from schools awaiting tests benefit no one.

The union has also sought further clarification around the wearing of face coverings and younger children.

This follows new advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that recommends children over the age of six wear face coverings in certain situations.

The union has also sharply criticised Medmark, the teachers' occupational health service, for deeming a number of teachers' whose health is at risk fit to return to school.

Teachers should be able to appeal these decisions in a timely manner and have the opinion of their treating doctors fully taken into account, according to the INTO, rather than the view of the department's health advisor which is often delivered "remotely and facelessly".

Meanwhile, Ms Foley is to appear at the Oireachtas Covid Committee next Wednesday, September 2. She formally accepted an invitation to attend the committee, following calls from opposition parties.

She is expected to take questions about schools reopening, school transport, and about the Leaving Cert calculated grades process.

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour's education spokesman, said that both Ms Foley and Josepha Madigan, the minister with responsibility for special education, need to address the Dáil and Seanad.

"There are several issues that need to be urgently addressed and that is why the Labour Party wanted the Oireachtas to resume this week in advance of school reopening," he said.

These include the concerns expressed by school transport providers that they will not be able to procure enough vehicles by next week to comply with the advice to run at 50% capacity.