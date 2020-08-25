Internal row breaks out over cancelled GRA meeting

A row has broken out within the largest garda staff body after a planned two-day monthly meeting at a Galway hotel due to start tomorrow was cancelled on Monday over concerns the numbers attending breached public health guidelines.

A former president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has called on the current president and general secretary to consider their positions .

A total of 34 people were due to attend the meeting. An email issued by the GRA Officer Board on Monday apologised for the late cancellation of the physical meeting and said there would be a teleconference instead.

It said they had “difficulty in getting information and clarification on the regulations” but said that events in the past week – presumed to be referring to ‘golfgate’ in a Galway hotel – had “brought clarity to the situation”.

The email said: “The Office has been in contact with the Department of Health who have informed us that the restrictions do not allow for the holding of a meeting of 34 people in person."

A number of representatives on the CEC complained about the decision, including former president Ciaran O’Neill. In an email to President Jim Mulligan, he contested the advice and argued that the CEC meeting was not an event, but work and that they were entitled to attend work events.

In addition, he said the month’s meeting was a decision of the CEC and passed unanimously and that it was “not open to the officer board to set aside any decision of the executive”.

He said the decision of the Officer Board to alter the timings and venue of the CEC meeting showed "nothing by complete contempt” for the decision of the CEC and left the positions of the Officer Board “untenable”.

If they didn’t reconsider, he called on the board, including the president and general secretary, Pat Ennis, to reconsider his positions.