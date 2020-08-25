Covid-19: 92 new cases confirmed and no deaths reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 92 new cases of Covid-19 today, while no new deaths have been reported.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 28,201 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 52 are men and 38 are women, with 69% under 45 years of age.

Today's total includes 46 people who are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 11 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The new cases incliude 31 in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, seven in Clare, seven in Wexford, five in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

"While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week," said Dr Ronan Glynn.

"However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week.

"In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly."

[readmore]40037645[readmore]