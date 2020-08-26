Misconceptions on Covid-19 testing 'rife' — especially among the young

Misconceptions about Covid-19 testing and contact tracing are rife among the public and may lead to a delay in people seeking testing, an ERSI study has found.

Almost half of people do not know that calling their GP to discuss symptoms of Covid-19 is free, and over one-third think they could be charged for a test.

There are fears that these wrongly perceived costs could deter or delay people from arranging a test if they experience symptoms. The findings are based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 adults which ran in early July.

Respondents were asked about each stage of the process, from arranging a test to getting results, and notifying close contacts if necessary.

The study found overwhelming public support for the system, but just 3% were able to answer all comprehension questions correctly. The survey also found a majority held negative views about those who test positive for Covid-19, another potential reason why people delay getting tested.

Over 70% of people in all socio-demographic groups believed someone who contracts Covid-19 has been "careless or reckless" in following public health advice. Fear of being blamed may be a barrier to arranging a test quickly when symptoms appear, while younger adults were the least informed about Covid-19 testing.

People in their 20s and 30s were less likely to know the GP consultation is free, more likely to believe getting tested would be a hassle and uncomfortable, more pessimistic about result wait times and more worried about being identified by their close contacts.

This is particularly concerning given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases among younger people. As of Monday there were 2,396 15-24-year-olds who had the disease.

There were a further 4,878 people aged 25-34 who also had the virus. On Monday it was revealed that 71% of the 147 new cases were under 45 years of age.

However, the cohort with the highest prevalence of Covid-19 is those aged 45-54, with 4,924 people in this age group getting the virus.

In recent weeks, the HSE has been ramping up its testing and contact tracing centres, to meet the increased demand for tests. Previously, the HSE said that it had seen a significant rise in community testing referrals in the last month, up from 6,000 per week five weeks' ago to 22,000 per week now.

"The public overwhelmingly agree that the test-and-trace system is vital for controlling the spread of Covid-19," said Dr Shane Timmons of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit.

"However, misconceptions about the system could mean people don’t seek a test as quickly as possible. You should call any GP or out-of-hours service straight away if you suspect that you might have symptoms — doing so is free and can help make sure you don’t spread the virus to someone else."