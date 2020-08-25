Graham Norton helps gear up for charity cycle to aid those affected by Covid-19

Staff from ICUs to cycle to Dublin to raise €100,000 for charities helping patients 
Graham Norton meeting the Cork team to launch ICU 4 U charity cycle.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 15:21 PM
Ryan O’Rourke

Doctors, nurses and staff from Intensive Care Units (ICUs) all over the country will take part in a charity cycle in aid of those affected by the Covid-19 crisis, where they will be supported by Graham Norton among some other well-known faces.

The ICU 4 U Charity Cycle aims to raise at least €100,000 for a number of charities including Alone, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Aware and ICUsteps.

The cycle to Dublin will take place on September 3 and 4. It will start from five locations in Ireland —  Belfast, Galway, Limerick, Cork and Waterford and will end in Phoenix Park. As well as Graham Norton, champion Olympic rower Paul O’Donovan, and hotelier and TV personality John Brennan will be promoting the event.

Although the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of the Intensive Care Units said they are grateful for the ongoing support the Irish public has shown them throughout the pandemic, they are uncomfortable being labelled ‘heroic’ and ‘frontline’. 

