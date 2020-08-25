Watch: Delays after motorist drives through barrier at Roscommon level crossing 

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Digital Desk staff

There are delays on all train services running to and from Westport after a person drove through a barrier on the line.

The red van crashed through the barrier as it was coming down at a level crossing at Knockroghery in Co Roscommon this morning.

Crews are at the scene repairing the damage caused.

Irish Rail said there are ongoing delays to Westport services as a result of the driver's actions.

They said on social media: “Ongoing delays remain to Westport services as a result of this motorist's action earlier today.

“Crews are continuing repair works.

“Please remember to act safely at level crossings. Always obey crossing warning signs.”

