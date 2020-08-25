Watch: Delays after motorist drives through barrier at Roscommon level crossing 

There are delays on all train services running to and from Westport after a person drove through a barrier on the line.

The red van crashed through the barrier as it was coming down at a level crossing at Knockroghery in Co Roscommon this morning.

Crews are at the scene repairing the damage caused.

Ongoing delays remain to Westport services as a result of this motorist's action earlier today. Crews are continuing repair works. Please remember to act safely at level crossings. Always obey crossing warning signs #AlwaysSafe @TFIupdates https://t.co/q3lSynCr3l pic.twitter.com/RSQkVUzYaJ — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafeSaveLives #HoldFirm (@IrishRail) August 25, 2020

