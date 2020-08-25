Phil Hogan made second Kildare visit before Brussels return

European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan attended the Oireachtas golf society dinner that breached public health guidelines. His movements in Kildare before and after the dinner have also come under scrutiny. File picture.
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 08:21 AM
Digital Desk staff

It has emerged EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan visited Kildare again before returning to Brussels.

The Irish Independent reports Mr Hogan stayed in the lockdown county the night before he went back.

A spokesperson says it was not in breach of Covid-19 regulations as he was in Kildare to collect his belongings.

The latest revelation in Mr Hogan's movements before and after the Oireachtas golf society dinner follows European Commission (EC) President Ursula Von der Leyen's request for more information from the under-fire Trade Commissioner. 

"Details Count"

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for the EC president said Mr Hogan, the EU's trade commissioner, had given an account of his actions to the president, but she had requested further clarification from him.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters: "This is a matter which requires careful assessment on our side.

"It is a matter where details count, therefore the president has requested Commissioner Hogan to provide a full report covering the matters ... the president has received such a report from Commissioner Hogan last night."

She added: "The president has requested further clarifications because details are important, and she wishes to have them."

Ms Spinant said there were "moral aspects" involved in the need to follow coronavirus rules, as well as legal ones.

Public outrage has been sustained since the Irish Examiner revealed more than 80 people attended an Oireachtas golf dinner in Galway, the day after new measures were put in place by the government restricting such gatherings to just six people.

The EU Commissioner Phil Hogan came under sustained criticism for his presence at the society dinner with both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste urging him to consider his position last weekend. 

Parents should avoid rumours about Covid-19 during schools return, says Cork GP


Fergus Finlay

Analysis

