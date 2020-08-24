Improvised heavy-duty weapon found in Co Armagh park

Improvised heavy-duty weapon found in Co Armagh park
Police have seized an improvised heavy duty weapon in a park in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 20:27 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Police have seized an improvised “heavy-duty” weapon in a park in Northern Ireland.

The partially-constructed device was discovered during planned searches targeting dissident republicanism, detectives said.

It was found in Lord Lurgan Park in the Co Armagh town on Sunday.

Detective chief inspector Paul Rowland of the Terrorist Investigation Unit said: “Using a public park to store such items is irresponsible and demonstrates a complete disregard for the members of this community, including many families and young children who use this park for recreation.”

Police have launched a series of raids targeting the New IRA in recent days.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed: “Amongst the items seized for forensic examination was a partially constructed, improvised heavy-duty weapon.”

On Sunday, petrol bombs were thrown at officers during disorder in Lurgan.

The PSNI advised motorists to avoid the Levin Road area of the Kilwilkie estate.

A security alert was raised in the town earlier on Sunday following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Tarry Drive area.

Parts of Lurgan have been a hotspot of dissident republican activity for many years.

More in this section

CC DAIL CENTENARY EVENT Supreme Court asks former Chief Justice to 'consider certain questions' about Golfgate judge
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 20th August Covid-19: 147 new cases confirmed, no deaths recorded
FILE PHOTO Sean O'Rourke also attended the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary END #Golfgate: Sean O'Rourke will not return to airwaves, RTÉ confirms
terrorismlurganplace: ukplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices