‘Massively challenging’ for schools to reopen, union insists

Making adjustments to school buildings, recruitment, and arrangements for at-risk teachers are some of the significant challenges many secondary schools have encountered as they prepared to safely welcome students for the new academic year.

That's according to a new Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) survey of 120 secondary schools around the country ahead of reopening this week.

Delaying reopening is the only acceptable option if a school cannot meet the physical distancing requirements set out by the public health authorities, according to Michael Gillespie, TUI general secretary.

"There can be no departure from the specified physical distancing measures in schools," he said. "Every school must adhere to this key protection."

The survey of 120 schools was carried out last week by the Principals’ and Deputy Principals’ Association of the TUI. The participants represent a sixth of the country’s second-level schools.

The survey found:

Almost half of the schools surveyed (47%) encountered difficulties employing builders or contractors to make required adjustments.

Almost two thirds (66%) of respondents are aware of teachers in their school with underlying health issues that put them at a very high risk in terms of Covid-19.

Seven out of ten respondents (73%) are aware of teachers in their school who live with family members who have health issues that make them extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

A further seven out of ten respondents (73%) believe students do not have the required IT facilities to participate in remote learning if their school was required to close and switch to remote learning again for a period.

Almost all (98%) of the schools surveyed experienced difficulties employing substitute teachers over the past year, with 81% of these believing that pay is a significant factor in recruitment issues.

A further 95% of those surveyed believe that teachers in their school want to return to face-to-face teaching, but that it must be done in a manner that protects health and safety.

Schools are innovative places, but recalibrating classrooms and buildings has proven to be "massively challenging", according to Adrian Power, president of the TUI's Principals and Deputy Principals Association.

"So it is likely that some schools will require flexibility in terms of opening dates."

The education system was "woefully underfunded" before the current health emergency arose, with Ireland bottom in terms of spend on second-level compared to other OECD countries.

There has also been a recruitment and retention crisis for a number of years, which will "undoubtedly" pose problems in the coming months, he added.

"The preference of teachers has always been a return to face-to-face teaching and learning, but this must of course be done in a safe manner."