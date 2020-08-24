Covid-19: 147 new cases confirmed, no deaths recorded

There have been 147 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Ireland today, NPHET has confirmed.

It brings the total number of positive tests to 28,116.

No new deaths have been reported. The number of deaths from Covid 19 remains at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today, there are 73 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 12 in Offaly, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Wexford.

Eighty of the people in today's total are are men while 67 are women and 71% of the total figure are under 45 years of age.

Sixty are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 14 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn said schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission internationally, ahead of the reopening of schools here.

"Evidence from the ECDC and international experience to date suggests that children do not commonly transmit Covid-19 to other children or adults in school settings," Dr Glynn said.

Internationally, where schools have been reopened, schools have not been a significant driver of community transmission. We all have a role to play in keeping this virus at low levels – this is key to protecting our education system over the coming weeks.

The Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said children may need a number of swab tests over winter.

"We know that children can get multiple respiratory tract infections over the winter period and as a result could require repeated swab tests. Therefore, NPHET, HSE and NVRL are continuing to assess alternative testing methods for children," said Dr Cillian DeGascun.

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said: "There will be cases in school-aged children just as there have been throughout the pandemic. When these occur, our public health teams will lead the response to limit further transmission- as has been the case in other settings throughout this pandemic."

The President of the Irish College of General Practitioners said parents should continue to exercise caution.

"Parents should remain vigilant around symptoms and keep their children isolated at home if they are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, flu-like symptoms, loss of taste or smell," said Dr Mary Favier.

"Parents should also remain aware of asymptomatic transmission - like some adults, children may not present symptoms but can still carry the virus. If you have vulnerable people in your limited network, ensure physical distancing is adhered to and encourage regular hand washing habits with your child."