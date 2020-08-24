263 episodes of self-harm in Irish prisons in one year, according to new report

Inmates in Irish prisons self-harm at a rate of more than one incident every two days, according to a new report into the problem.

The latest report from the Self-Harm Assessment and Data Analysis Project (SADA) noted that in the full year 2018 there were 263 episodes of self-harm recorded in Irish prisons. Those incidents involved 147 separate individuals, the report said.

All told the rate of such incidents increased from 2017 by 18%, or an increase of 40 incidents on the previous 12-month total of 223.

However, that fact must be weighed against the fact that the prison population also increased over the same period, up by 263 to 3,690 from 3,427 in 2017, meaning the true rate of self-harm remained unchanged at four incidents per 100 prisoners. Overall, 4% of the prison population engaged in self-harm throughout 2018.

Most of those engaging in self-harm, 121 people or 82%, were male, giving an overall rate of 3.4 incidents per 100 people for the overall male population within the system.

Some 26 female prisoners also engaged in self-harm - however, the male population within Irish prisons dwarfs the female cohort, so the female rate of self-harming behaviour is nearly six times that of their male counterparts at 19.3 per 100 prisoners.

The majority of incidents, 46%, related to mental health issues, with 33% resulting from problems with the local environment and 22% stemming from relational issues.

Prisoners on remand are more likely to engage in harming themselves at a rate of five people per 100 prisoners, compared with 3.7 per 100 inmates for those already sentenced and living within the system. This figure is significantly lower than the rate of 7.4 per 100 prisoners seen in 2017, however, suggesting that care or surveillance for prisoners in custody may have improved in the interim.

Higher rates for self-harm were noted among younger prisoners in the 18-29 age group. Worryingly, the rate of incidents for this cohort was 40% higher in 2018 than in 2017. The rate of incidents was higher for female prisoners across all age groups.

Nearly half of all incidents reported occurred between the hours of 2pm and 8pm. A majority - 60% - of incidents happened while prisoners were unlocked from their cells.

A third of the prisoners within the Irish system engaged in self-harm on more than one occasion over the 12-month period, a trend which was a great deal more pronounced for female prisoners. Some 36 males harmed themselves repeatedly, a factor of 30%, compared with 46.2% of female prisoners.

Two individuals self-harmed more than 10 times across the calendar year.

No medical attention was required in 27% of cases. Over half of the incidents documented required minimal intervention, the study said, while one in every eight incidents, a rate of 12%, required emergency department treatment.

Most incidents, at just under three-quarters, occurred in single-cell accommodation. Just over half of prisoners in 2018 lived in such accommodation.

<ul><b>If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:</b>

<li>Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie</li>

<li>Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606</li>

<li>Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48</li>

<li>Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474</li>

<li>Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444</li>

<li>Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66</li></ul>