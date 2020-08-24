Only 11 out of 135 inspections of direct provision centres completed

Less than 10% of planned inspections of direct provision centres have been completed this year, prompting calls for the government to proceed with plans to transfer inspections to an independent agency.

The Department of Justice and Equality confirmed to the Irish Examiner that just 11 out of 135 planned inspections have been carried out by its staff and private contractor, QTS, so far this year - seven out of 90 planned Departmental inspections and four out of 45 planned QTS inspections.

The inspection programme was paused in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Department said mass Covid-19 testing at direct provision centres would determine when inspections could resume.

Serial testing is due to be rolled out soon following a recommendation that was made on August 4 by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“The results of the upcoming mass testing and advice from public health officials, with whom we work very closely on these matters, will inform our plans to recommence inspections,” a spokesperson said.

In the meantime residents can register concerns during online clinics and through an independently operated phone-line set up as the pandemic took hold.

“The Department has established a free confidential support line for residents operated by the Jesuit Refugee Service which is independent of the Department,” a spokesperson said, adding that concerns could also be raised with the Ombudsman’s Office and Children's Ombudsman.

The figures come as human rights organisations last week raised concern for the safety and wellbeing of residents in direct provision centres, where a number of Covid-19 clusters have been identified.

Nasc, which supports migrants and refugees, said the low rate of inspections is “deeply worrying” and urged the government to transfer inspections to an independent agency, such as the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

“Arguably in a time of crisis in direct provision centres, as residents raise serious questions about food quality and their physical conditions, the role of continued inspections should have been clear. Nowhere was this more evident than in the Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen,” Nasc CEO Fiona Finn said, adding that the Department “should not have suspended inspections entirely for months”.

“The National Standards which are due to come into force in 2021 require inspections of direct provision centres to be carried out by an independent body and we would urge the government to appoint HIQA to this role and to resource them appropriately.”