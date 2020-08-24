Survey finds 40% of publicans worried about next meal amid Covid-19 restrictions

Survey finds 40% of publicans worried about next meal amid Covid-19 restrictions

The Government is due to decide later this week whether pubs can reopen next Monday.

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 13:30 PM
digital desk

A survey has found that 63% of publicans are suffering from extreme stress due to their businesses being shut for the past five months.

According to the survey from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, four out of 10 are worried about being able to put food on the table.

It also found that 48% of the pubs still closed have at least €16,000 in debts since the lockdown began, while 19% have accumulated debts of at least €30,000.

1,539 publicans whose pub is still closed took part in the survey and was issued before news of the Oireachtas Golf Society event as revealed by The Irish Examiner.

The Government is due to decide later this week whether pubs can reopen next Monday.

Marie Mellett, a publican in Swinford, Co Mayo, believes health officials need to be more transparent.

Ms Mellett said: "What I'd really like to see from them, I've full respect for them and for any of their guidelines that they recommend, but I would love for them to come out and tell us what do they need to happen for us to open?

"Are we waiting for a vaccine? Are we waiting for zero-Covid? Just give us some parameters that we can monitor ourselves so that we have some idea, you know, if the cases went up, up, up then we know that we can't open."

Read More

Teachers concerned over capacity for children's play when schools return-study

More in this section

Flu jab demand Less than half of adults plan on getting flu vaccine, research shows 
FILE PHOTO Noel Grealish TD has apologised for attending the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Call Noel Grealish reveals captain's prize function of 'two-day' #golfgate event was cancelled
4598f00f-81f0-49ed-b387-ff7c36f2383f.jpg Inquest hears local police chief claim 'no indication' Nora Quoirin was kidnapped
#covid-19coronavirus#pub openings

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices