Survey finds 40% of publicans worried about next meal amid Covid-19 restrictions

A survey has found that 63% of publicans are suffering from extreme stress due to their businesses being shut for the past five months.

According to the survey from the Vintners Federation of Ireland, four out of 10 are worried about being able to put food on the table.

It also found that 48% of the pubs still closed have at least €16,000 in debts since the lockdown began, while 19% have accumulated debts of at least €30,000.

1,539 publicans whose pub is still closed took part in the survey and was issued before news of the Oireachtas Golf Society event as revealed by The Irish Examiner.

The Government is due to decide later this week whether pubs can reopen next Monday.

Our Chief Executive @padraigcribben will appear on @PatKennyNT after 11.30am to discuss our troubling survey findings that reveal two thirds of publicans think they will be out of business by January https://t.co/RMpYkJZJkA — VFI (@VFIpubs) August 24, 2020

Marie Mellett, a publican in Swinford, Co Mayo, believes health officials need to be more transparent.

Ms Mellett said: "What I'd really like to see from them, I've full respect for them and for any of their guidelines that they recommend, but I would love for them to come out and tell us what do they need to happen for us to open?

"Are we waiting for a vaccine? Are we waiting for zero-Covid? Just give us some parameters that we can monitor ourselves so that we have some idea, you know, if the cases went up, up, up then we know that we can't open."