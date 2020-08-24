Children in residential care have gone missing during Covid-19 crisis

Some children in residential care have been spitting and coughing at other kids and staff during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Other children have gone missing from care and have not been social-distancing.

There are 395 children in 164 residential care settings in Ireland, with most centres accommodating between two and four kids.

Children are placed in these settings if they can not live at home or in an alternative family environment.

The "significant behavioural challenges" were outlined in new documents from the Department of Children.

Consultant psychiatrist Patricia Casey said it is difficult to address these issues because many of the children are troubled.

Ms Casey said: "I think it is important that they have outlets so they are not bored stiff. 

"And the usual behavioural approaches to managing these are fully implemented so that they are rewarded for good behaviour and not rewarded for bad behaviour.

"But it is going to be very challenging for staff because these children are already challenged in the first instance." 

The documents also reveal that last year there were six children in specialist residential treatment facilities abroad.

This cost nearly €46,000 a week, or nearly €2.4m a year.

