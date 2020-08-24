17-year-old motorcyclist killed in Dublin collision with bus

The collision occurred yesterday evening at roughly 7.50pm.

He suffered his injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with the bus.

The driver of the bus, 50, was uninjured but received treatment for shock at the scene.

The body has been removed the scene and the road has reopened.

A post mortem will take place and an investigation by Garda Collision Investigators has begun.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have travelled the road and can assist them or any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them in Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.