Funeral of Donegal family killed in crash to take place today
Emergency services attended the wreckage of the car in which three people lost their lives in an accident when it entered the river Foyle near Quigley's Point in North Donegal.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 07:40 AM
Digital Desk staff

The funerals of the Donegal family killed in a crash in Inishowen on Thursday will take place today.

49-year-old John Mullan, his 14-year-old son Tomįs and six-year-old daughter Amelia died after their car skidded off the road into the water at Lough Foyle.

The family of four had been on their way back from a day out ten pin bowling in Derry,when Mr Mullan somehow lost control of the car at Three Trees in Quigley's Point, causing it to skid across the road and plunge into Lough Foyle shortly after 10pm.

Mr Mullan's wife and mother of their children escaped from the sinking car and was rescued. 

Nurse Geraldine Mullan was taken to Letterkenny University hospital but her injuries were said to be not serious.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that road resurfacing work that had been under way just a couple of days earlier, may have contributed to the accident. Stormy weather conditions may also have been a factor it's believed.

The funeral of all three will take place in Moville parish church at 11am. The event can be streamed online.

The family have asked for donations to Laura Lynn Children's hospice in lieu of flowers.

