Dáil to be recalled ahead of schedule over #golfgate controversy

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan came under increased pressure last night as reports emerged that Gardaí stopped him in Kildare while he was using a mobile phone and driving. File picture.
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 07:13 AM
Digital Desk staff

The Taoiseach will ask the Ceann Comhairle to recall the Dáil later ahead of schedule.

It follows mounting pressure over the "Golfgate" controversy.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan came under increased pressure last night as reports emerged that Gardaí stopped him in Kildare when he was using a mobile phone while driving.

Over the weekend, the government said it would recall the Dáil after schools reopen, however, opposition TD's have criticised the move.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said it is not soon enough and the Taoiseach should not wait another 10 days. 

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: "There is clearly a lot of anger amongst the public about what has transpired last week.

"The Dáil should be back in session in tomorrow, Tuesday. We shouldn't be waiting another 10 days. 

"We have no Minister for Agriculture, we've huge questions over the schools reopening, the Leaving Cert process. And Kildare is still in lockdown.

"We can't wait another 10 days we have to get back to work tomorrow."

