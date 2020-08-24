Golfgate: Hogan refuses to resign amid ongoing scandal; stopped by Gardaí for phone use while driving

Embattled EU Commissioner Phil Hogan is refusing to resign following the Golfgate scandal, with pressure mounting on the Supreme Court judge who also attended the function to step down.

As the fallout continues, with no sign of public anger abating, Mr Hogan has ignored calls from across the political divide to quit his EU post. He flew back to Brussels on Saturday, and yesterday issued a second apology in an attempt to draw a line under the controversy.

Mr Hogan was one of 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last Wednesday, as revealed by theIrish Examiner. The fallout from the dinner, which breached public health guidelines and enraged the nation, has seen agriculture minister Dara Calleary and leas-cheann comhairle of the Seanad Jerry Buttimer resign their positions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar both spoke with Mr Hogan on Saturday and asked him to consider his position, saying his initial apology which came late on Friday, had come too late.

In his latest apology, Mr Hogan said he was sorry in particular with regard to healthcare workers.

Former minister for agriculture Dara Calleary, who has resigned after attending an indoor golf society event with 80 other people. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner on Wednesday night last," he said. "I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid-19, and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic. I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry.

"I realise fully the unnecessary stress, risk, and offence caused to the people of Ireland by my attendance at such an event, at such a difficult time for all, and I am extremely sorry for this.

"I acknowledge that the issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures. All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague," he said.

"I thus offer this fulsome and profound apology, at this difficult time for all people, as the world as a whole combats Covid-19."

Mr Hogan said he had been reporting to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen about the controversy.

A commission spokesperson said Ms von der Leyen had requested a "full report" on the event, saying that "it is important that the full facts are established".

The spokesperson said Mr Hogan would not be resigning as trade commissioner, despite calls for him to quit.

As the Government struggles to contain the controversy, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ Radio yesterday he had asked Mr Hogan to provide both an apology and a timeline of his movements around Ireland in the days before Wednesday's function.

Senator Jerry Buttimer who has resigned after attending a golf society event indoors with 81 other people. PA Photo

Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan's second apology "helps" and suggested Mr Hogan may not have been aware of the guidelines, which changed 24 hours before the event, because Mr Hogan, who returned to Ireland in late July, does not live in Ireland full time.

He said he did not condone Mr Hogan's actions and such an event should not have taken place.

"He needs to answer any questions people have got about the dinner and also his movements within the country and in and out of Kildare," added Mr Varadkar.

Kildare, where the commissioner has a property, is currently in lockdown.

Mr Varadkar said if Mr Hogan failed to do so, he needed to consider his position.

A spokesperson said Mr Hogan was "very willing" to provide this, "including in relation to compliance with quarantine self-isolation requirements".

Mr Hogan came under further pressure last night after it was alleged that he was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone while driving in Co Kildare on August 17.

RTÉ reported that according to his spokesperson he was en route from Kilkenny to Kildare to collect "personal belongings and essential documents" relating to EU-US trade negotiations from his apartment there before driving on to Galway.

There is also growing pressure for Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, the former attorney general, to resign.

Mr Varadkar said he could not comment on Mr Woulfe's position due to the separation of powers. He did, however, indicate that he would have sacked him if he were still attorney general.

A further 61 Covid-19 cases were confirmed last night, bringing the total to 27,969.