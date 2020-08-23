Hogan stopped by gardaí for using his phone while driving to golf dinner

A spokesman for Mr Hogan says he was collecting "personal belongings" and documents he needed for work. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 21:53 PM
Digital Desk staff

It has emerged that EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone while driving in Kildare last week.

It comes just hours after he issued a statement acknowledging he had stopped in his Kildare apartment before travelling to Clifden, for the Oireachtas golf event, under investigation for breaches of public health guidelines.

A spokesman for Mr Hogan says he was collecting "personal belongings" and documents he needed for work.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “He stopped briefly at his apartment [in the K-Club in Kildare] to collect personal belongings and essential documents relating to the EU-US trade negotiations, which continued while the Commissioner was in Galway.” 

Mr Hogan’s spokesman said he was cautioned and he did not receive penalty points.

It comes as Kildare remains in lockdown.

Earlier, he issued a “fulsome and profound” apology as calls for him to quit intensify.

A spokesman for Mr Hogan said he will not be resigning.

He has been urged to consider his position by the leaders of Ireland’s coalition Government, Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar, after the event at a hotel in the west of Ireland with more than 80 people present.

More to follow

Phil Hogan issues second apology over #golfgate a day after returning to Brussels

NO%20FEE%20HSE%20CROKE%20PARK%20TEST%205 Covid-19: 61 more cases confirmed as Glynn calls for public ‘solidarity’
Photograph%20James%20Murphy Latest: James Murphy has been found safe and well
Cookstown incident Sixty PSNI officers tested for Covid-19 after stations shut
##golfgate

