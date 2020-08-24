Anger at delay in Dáil recall after #Golfgate scandal

Opposition parties have reacted angrily to the Government's plan to wait to recall the Dáil.

The house has been in recess since the end of July, but the growing number of Covid-19 cases, the lockdown of the Midlands, and finally last week's Golfgate controversy forced the Government to seek a recall two weeks earlier than planned.

However, the decision to wait until after schools have reopened has angered opposition parties, who say that scrutiny of reopening is needed.

They are also seeking clarity on the Oireachtas Golf Society event and the Government response to outbreaks of the virus in meat plants and direct provision centres.

Late on Saturday, the Government issued a statement which said that Taoiseach Micheál Martin will ask Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to recall the Dáil in early September.

"The Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Minister Eamon Ryan have agreed that the Dáil should be recalled following the reopening of schools," the statement said. "The Taoiseach will make this request to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday."

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that she had always believed the recess was excessive, and returning now was appropriate.

"We could never have anticipated that a Government that was already chaotic would actually descend even deeper into chaos once the Dáil had risen," she said. "But that's done now; the critical point is what happens now. I believe that politics as a whole now needs to step forward and demonstrate leadership and act in a collective and a calm manner to reassure people."

Labour's Alan Kelly criticised the method of the announcement and the timing of the Dáil's return, saying that it would be more appropriate to return on Tuesday.

“Announcing in the middle of the night a recall of the Dáil that won’t happen for over a week sums up the chaos at the heart of this Government," he said. "A delayed return of the Dáil is not acceptable, and it should come back this Tuesday.

“I wrote to the Taoiseach on Saturday to tell him our country is living through an unprecedented national crisis and people are furious. They must see that their public representatives are at work on their behalf.

“That is why I want the Dáil to return this Tuesday rather than wait any longer. We have too much to discuss. There is a serious crisis of confidence in the institutions of the State and the Government’s ability to handle this pandemic after so many high-profile public figures acted with impunity.

“It makes no sense that the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Minister Ryan are prepared to wait over a week in the hope this storm will pass."

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said that there was "too much at stake" to wait.

"It has been a tumultuous week for Irish people and for politics," she said. "The Government have to restore confidence, renew public trust, and clear up confusion. Waiting for another week won’t work.

"The Dáil should be back this week, both to hold the Government to account and to build a collective effort to develop a coherent strategy to get the country through this critical stage of the pandemic.

“Schools will start opening this week; students are very anxiously awaiting exam results; businesses in lockdown in Kildare are in crisis; other businesses are trying to rebuild. Getting through these complex issues needs good leadership, significant resources, and information, transparency, and honesty around decisions.

“The Dáil is the place where this needs to happen and it should be recalled immediately," she said.