'Game over' for Hogan, says SF's Mary Lou McDonald

The Oireachtas Golfing Society row shows the Government to be “chaotic and unstable”, according to Mary Lou McDonald.

The Sinn Féin leader also said it was “game over” for EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who was one of the 81 grandees to attend Wednesday’s lavish bash.

She said she regarded him as having lost the confidence of the Government, and that was something that, in her opinion, left his position as untenable.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Week in Politics, she said: “You can't have a commissioner in situ who has lost the confidence of the Government — that would be an intolerable situation.

“It is very clear in relation to Commissioner Hogan that he has lost the confidence of the Government. The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have asked him to consider his position. That really means 'game over'.”

She said: “I think events over the last number of weeks have demonstrated that this is a very chaotic and very unstable administration.

“It is one that seems to be based on rivalry, rather than common purpose. And it is one that has failed not only to communicate a message to the public, but it has succeeded in causing anger.”

Asked if she thought he should resign, she replied: “It would deepen the sense of chaos if the commissioner were to stay on despite having lost the confidence of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste."

Expanding on why she felt the Dáil needed to return early, she said she was conscious that students are awaiting a return to school, and many people are still out of work.