Laws to enter private homes and break up house parties not due until next year

Controversial laws to allow gardaí enter private homes to break up house parties and give gardaí more powers to police Covid-19 regulations in pubs are not expected until sometime next year.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that the proposals relate to a “very complex” area of law with potentially significant impact on Constitutional rights.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the department further states that such proposals — when they are developed — will require “very careful and detailed consideration”.

The development comes as the Government dramatically announced last Tuesday that it was referring to the Attorney General Cabinet proposals to allow gardaí enter homes to stop house parties as well proposals to give gardaí far greater powers to sanction pubs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said gardaí should have the power to close pubs for breaching public health regulations.

This came after brief footage from the Berlin pub in Dublin’s city centre sparked public and political outrage after it showed a barman standing on a bar and pouring drink from a spirit bottle into the mouths of customers standing or dancing close to each other at the bar.

But as gardaí told the Irish Examiner the only legal power they had to enforce public health guidelines or regulations related to the legal requirement to serve a substantial meal with alcohol.

Proposals to give gardaí power to enter private homes to break up a house party are the most controversial.

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties has said it was “very concerned” about expanding garda powers in relation to private property from a “rights and constitutional perspective” saying there would have to be very clear evidence that it was necessary and proportionate.

Legal experts told the Irish Examiner last week that while the home is protected under the Constitution, that right can be circumscribed by law, including for reasons of the public good, such as public health.

Experts said that if such legislation was tightly focused on dealing with the Covid-19 epidemic and the threat to public health and had a “sunset clause”, expiring on a certain date, then it could be constitutional.

In response to detailed questions regarding the timeframe for drafting and enacting the proposals on house parties and pubs, the Department of Justice issued a statement.

It said that all state bodies with responsibility for monitoring, inspection and compliance were intensifying activities on an integrated basis to “ensure strict adherence to both mandatory and non-mandatory public health measures”.

It said: “The need for primary legislation to provide extra enforcement powers to An Garda Síochána and other statutory agencies is being urgently considered by the relevant Departments in consultation with the Office of the Attorney General and will be completed as soon as possible.”

But it added: “This is a very complex area of law with potentially significant impacts on the Constitutional rights of individuals and will require very careful and detailed consideration.” It said there was ongoing consultation with An Garda Síochána and other agencies.

The department declined to confirm that the proposals, particularly in relation to house parties, would first come as a heads of bill to be examined by the Oireachtas Justice Committee before final proposals are published.