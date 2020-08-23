Pharmacy union issues warning over unlicensed Covid-19 medicines

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has warned people that unproven, unlicensed, or fake Covid-19 medicines being sold online could be extremely damaging to health.

The IPU has also warned against buying tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

Community pharmacist and IPU executive committee member Caitriona O’Riordan said it is vitally important that all testing for Covid-19 is centralised under the direction of the National Public Health Emergency Team and conducted in the National Virus Reference Laboratory to ensure that the test results are trustworthy.

She said it is also vital to have reliable national data on case levels so contact tracing can be carried out.

The IPU says people should heed NPHET advice that the public should not purchase Covid-19 tests online, as these test kits may provide incorrect results and give people a false impression.