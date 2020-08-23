Uncertainty over when new Covid-19 restrictions will be made law

No date has been set for when new Covid-19 restrictions which drastically cut the maximum number of people attending an indoor event will be made law.

The measures, announced by the Government last Tuesday, will see the limit (with certain exceptions) reduced from 50 persons to six.

Responding to queries from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Health confirmed the measures were not yet law, and added “regulations are being prepared”.

The measures received widespread publicity on TV, radio, online, and print and came a day before the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was held at a Galway hotel on Wednesday night. But sources stress that while they were new public health guidelines, agreed by the Cabinet and announced to the general public, they had no legal standing.

“Until the regulations are passed, they are not law and are not something that can be enforced,” said a Garda source. “People should know about them, though.”

The source added: “We are still using the original regulation on this area which sets the limit of people attending an indoor event at 50.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on RTÉ Radio that “at the very least” the dinner event should have been cancelled after Tuesday’s announcement about the tightening of restrictions.

The Irish Examiner revealed on Thursday that more than 80 people, including leading politicians and a senior judge, attended the dinner event at the Station House Hotel in Clifden.

A criminal investigation by gardaí is now under way, its sole focus being on the organisers of the event.

As reported in the Irish Examiner on Friday, organisers, under the primary legislation, includes both those behind the event — in this case, the society’s organising committee or officials — and relevant hotel management.

The investigation team — and moreover the Director of Public Prosecutions — will examine the legal standing of claims being made that the 80 or so people at the golf dinner were split into separate or partitioned areas and that such “multiple gatherings” were permitted at a venue under operational guidelines.

Gardaí said this matter will be examined and assessed by the DPP on foot of the investigation file.

While attending an event with over 50 people may be a breach of public health guidelines, it is not a breach of regulations, and not against the law.