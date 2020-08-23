Update: Missing Dublin woman found safe and well

Update: Michelle Dunne has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí and family concerned for missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are asking for help to find a woman who is missing from her home in Dublin.

Michelle Dunne, aged 37, has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since yesterday.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Michelle was wearing a long white coat, black Nike runners, black leggings and a pink Nike zip-up top.

She was also carrying a leopard print rucksack.

Missing Person Michelle Dunne. Picture: Garda Press Office

Gardaí and Michelle's family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone who knows of Michelle's whereabouts or who can help officers in finding her to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.