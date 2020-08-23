Golfgate shows 'dysfunction' of the Government, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has said the events of the last few days have shown the "chaos and dysfunction" of the Government.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan have agreed that the Dáil should be recalled following the reopening of schools.

On this: Sources say Eamon Ryan came under severe internal pressure from Green TDs but didn’t want to be seen forcing government’s hand, so opted for joint statement. https://t.co/TaVe4vjAqN — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) August 23, 2020

The Taoiseach will make this request to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday.

It follows calls from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste for the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to consider his position, following his attendance at a golf dinner for 81 people in Clifden last Wednesday.

Last night, a government spokesperson confirmed that: “The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with Commissioner Hogan today and asked him to consider his position.

"They both believe that the event should never have been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his actions”.

Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar say his apology came late for attending an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co. Galway, which broke Covid-19 guidelines.

They say he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his actions.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane says those who attended the function, including Phil Hogan, made a grave error.

Mr Cullinane said: "It was a huge mistake, so I think there was an inevitability about what has happened over the last number of days and what might happen and now the calls from the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

"It shows that again we have a government that is bogged down in controversy, chaos and dysfunction and it's not what people need and not what this country needs at this time."