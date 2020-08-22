NTA allocates €55m for cycling and walking projects; Here's how much the 11 county councils got

The National Transport Authority has allocated €55m to 547 projects in 11 counties for footpaths and cycling lanes in cities, towns and villages.

The funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the Government last month.

Local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and the metropolitan areas of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford were eligible to apply for funding under the scheme. An equivalent funding programme is in place through the Department of Transport for all other local authority areas.

Allocations to Councils

Dublin City Council - €12,065.000

Limerick City & County Council - €9,988,000

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council - €8,986.067

Cork City Council - €4,000,000

Fingal County Council - €3,890,000

Wicklow County Council - €3,342,350

Meath County Council - €3,105,000

Galway City Council - €3,001,000

South Dublin County Council - €2,440,995

Waterford City & County Council - €2,347,500

Kildare County Council - €1,840,000

Total Amount Allocated = €55,005,912

The full list of projects allocated funding can be seen at the bottom of this page.

The funding will be used to improve walking and cycling infrastructure and also allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of roads to improve facilities and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which can be completed by the end of November 2020.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “One of the priorities for this government, when we took office in June, was to respond to the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid crisis.

“We immediately turned our attention to the putting together of a package of measures that would go some way to rebooting the economy.

“The projects that the NTA is funding will make a real difference at local level when it comes to improving infrastructure for cycling, walking and will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone.

“I look forward to seeing these projects coming to fruition in the weeks and months ahead.”

Among the projects to be funded are:

Installation of parklets in Cork City

Upgrade of cycle lane infrastructure in Castletroy, Limerick

Installation of protected cycle facilities in Glenageary, Dun Laoghaire

Resurfacing of pedestrian area, Galway City

Creation of ‘slow zone’ in Waterford City Centre

Pedestrian crossings in Navan, Trim, Mornington and Oldcastle, Co Meath

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: “The allocations being made today will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities.

“Travel to work, school or the local shop on two wheels instead of four will see an uplift from this much needed and timely financial endorsement by the Government.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our local authorities as they continue on their journey to accelerate sustainable travel in the coming weeks and months through this fund and beyond.”