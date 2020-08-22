ASTI seeks meeting with health experts to discuss arrangements for 'high risk' teachers in schools

The ASTI is seeking a meeting with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) ahead of schools reopening.

It has said many members have concerns over the health and safety of students and teachers who have underlying illnesses.

ASTI requests meeting with HPSC https://t.co/wnL38r6NeD — ASTI (@astiunion) August 21, 2020

Following a meeting of its Standing Committee, the union said there is also a need to ensure social distancing in schools and classrooms.

ASTI President, Ann Piggott said educators who are at high risk are anxious.

Ms Piggott said: "Some teachers in our classes have very serious illnesses, they are very high risk.

"They have letters from their consultants and they are being told to go into their classrooms and teach while they are high risk.

"So we would like to meet the health group to discuss the issues and perhaps get changes so as they could be accommodated to work remotely at home or in school."