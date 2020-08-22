ASTI seeks meeting with health experts to discuss arrangements for 'high risk' teachers in schools

ASTI seeks meeting with health experts to discuss arrangements for 'high risk' teachers in schools

ASTI President, Ann Piggott said educators who are at high risk are anxious. File picture: Ger O'Mahony.

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 07:53 AM
digital desk

The ASTI is seeking a meeting with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) ahead of schools reopening.

It has said many members have concerns over the health and safety of students and teachers who have underlying illnesses.

Following a meeting of its Standing Committee, the union said there is also a need to ensure social distancing in schools and classrooms.

ASTI President, Ann Piggott said educators who are at high risk are anxious.

Ms Piggott said: "Some teachers in our classes have very serious illnesses, they are very high risk.

"They have letters from their consultants and they are being told to go into their classrooms and teach while they are high risk.

"So we would like to meet the health group to discuss the issues and perhaps get changes so as they could be accommodated to work remotely at home or in school."

Read More

Education Minister Norma Foley 'confident' schools will reopen next week

More in this section

LeinsterHouse Dáil health-and-safety official attended #Golfgate event
Summer weather Aug 20th 2020 Taoiseach: Golfgate a ‘monumental’ error of judgment
Brexit 'Nobody is too big to fall' - Labour calls Phil Hogan's position 'untenable' after #Golfgate
#covid-19#back to schoolschools

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices