Restrictions lifted in Laois and Offaly but Kildare remains in lockdown

Kildare will remain in lockdown for two weeks in a bid to stem a growing number of cases in the county.

However, the counties of Laois and Offaly will come out of lockdown and fall in step with the rest of Ireland, reverting to the measures announced on Tuesday.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said the people of Kildare should be aware that the measures announced two weeks ago were working, but needed more time.

“Your efforts are working, your efforts are saving lives and your efforts are preventing the sorts of measures being needed, that we all lived through, earlier this year.

“The number of cases per day, at 40, is about twice as high as it was two weeks ago. The measures are working, but they need more time."

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that people should not use their anger over Wednesday's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner to ignore public health advice going forward. He said that it seemed clear that there was anger about the event.

"It seems very clear from what I know about the event that it was not in line with public health guidance. It seems very clear, therefore, that it should not have taken place...similar events should not take place in the future.

"There is a very justifiable anger and I will say it’s not misplaced. But what I would say from my perspective as a clinician is that the virus couldn’t care less about anger and in fact is only waiting for an opportunity, anger, or complacency, or any other emotion that will trip us up as a community and stop us adhering to the public health advice."

Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin - who did not attend the press briefing announcing the continuation - to come to Kildare to see the effect of measures.

“In my own constituency, we have towns like Celbridge, Leixlip and Kilcock that are a considerable distance from reported clusters, yet they are subject to the blunt instrument of county-wide restrictions as the areas where there are high infection rates.

“We also have a situation where many people in Kildare are driving to Dublin for work and back home again so it is hard to see the logic behind the Government’s restrictions."