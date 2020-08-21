Ceann Comhairle: Oireachtas Golf Society should disband 'as a matter of urgency'

"The event has seriously undermined and damaged public confidence in the Oireachtas and in what I hope is our mutual commitment to public health and to the people we serve."
Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail: “While recognising that the Golf Society operates independently of the Oireachtas I write to suggest that, in the aftermath of this week’s events in Clifden, the society as it is currently structured and named be wound up as a matter of urgency." in Leinster House this afternoon.
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 19:05 PM

The Oireachtas Golf Society, which hosted the controversial dinner which led to a Minister resigning and a number of Senators losing their party's whip, has been asked to disband.

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, wrote to the Secretary of the Golf Society today saying the group should be wound up "as a matter of urgency".

“While recognising that the Golf Society operates independently of the Oireachtas I write to suggest that, in the aftermath of this week’s events in Clifden, the society as it is currently structured and named be wound up as a matter of urgency," Mr Ó Fearghaíl said.

“This I believe is a necessary action for the society in the aftermath of this week’s events.

