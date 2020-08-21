Micheál Martin: ‘It’s not for me to recall the Dáil’ to deal with #Golfgate fall-out

Micheál Martin has said he is “deeply disappointed” about events this week, dubbed #Golfgate, that have resulted in the resignation of his Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, and significant pressure on other high-profile figures.

He also said he understood public anger that the event had gone ahead despite new Covid-19 regulations to control numbers at indoor and outdoor events.

The Taoiseach added he thought EU Commissioner Phil Hogan should apologise for attending the event. Mr Hogan said he only attended after reassurances the event would observe Covid-19 guidelines.

“I’m deeply disappointed that this has transpired,” he said, in the wake of the revelation in the Irish Examiner that more than 80 people had attended an Oireachtas Golf Society anniversary function in Clifden, Co Galway, despite Covid-19 regulations that gatherings should be limited to 50.

“These are events that are unanticipated… Nobody could have anticipated an event like this, but they happen in politics,” he told RTÉ.

On taking on the role of Minister for Agriculture himself after Dara Calleary’s resignation, he said a new minister would be appointed but suggested this would not happen until the Dáil resumed next month, in three weeks time.

He said the Dáil would not be recalled this week and that “it was not for me” to do so, that it was a matter for the Government as a whole.

More to follow



