Health chiefs call for people to work together 'to suppress this virus' as 79 cases reported

Health chiefs have called on the country to work together "to suppress this virus", announcing that some 79 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said no further deaths had been recorded.

There has now been a total of 27,755 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The number of deaths due to the virus remains at 1,776. Of the cases which have been notified today, 73% are under 45 years of age.

A total of 30 of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 21 cases have been identified as being from community transmission.

More than half - some 43 - of the cases are in Dublin. Kildare, which will remain in a localised lockdown for a further fortnight, saw nine, while there was six each in Cork and Tipperary. The remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

Contact tracing is underway.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn urged people to redouble their efforts in fighting the virus.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly; you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region. Your actions have saved lives," he said.

"The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks. While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14 day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a 2m distance from each other and wear a facecovering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease."