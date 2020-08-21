Teachers' union seeks urgent meeting with health officials ahead of return to school

The country’s largest second-level teaching union has requested an urgent meeting with health authorities to discuss the safety concerns of teachers ahead of the planned reopening of schools.

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) has sought a meeting with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) to discuss the high number of safety concerns it has received from teachers.

Following updated advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this week, the union said it has received a high number of communications about the health implications of returning to a classroom and the safety of students and teachers.

Among the concerns that need to be addressed “as a matter of urgency” agreed upon by the union’s standing committee on Friday are:

The need to “stagger” the return to school by students over the coming weeks.

The need to maintain adherence to social distancing in schools and classrooms.

The need to address unequal pay and to offer permanent employment to teachers in precarious employment.

“School communities have been working hard to get schools ready for re-opening,” said Ann Piggott, ASTI president.

“Understandably there is much trepidation amongst teachers as they begin what will no doubt prove to be an extremely challenging school year.

“The ASTI is seeking this meeting to have the concerns of teachers addressed, most especially teachers suffering from serious underlying illnesses.

“Given the evolving situation and the recent reappraisal of some of the advice provided by NPHET and HPSC, teachers have been expressing concerns about the health implications of a return to the classroom.”

As a union representing second-level teachers, the ASTI is “demanding” that teachers’ rights under health, safety and welfare at work legislation be fully realised, she added.