European Commission spokesperson echoes Hogan's stance: 'I complied with guidelines' 

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan said he complied with all Government and public health guidelines in advance of his attendance at Wednesday night's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Mr Hogan is based in Brussels in his role as the EU's Trade Commissioner and, according to his Twitter account, appeared to be in the Belgian capital until at least late July. Sources indicate Mr Hogan returned to Ireland shortly afterwards and isolated in Kildare.

However, a local lockdown was imposed on Kildare on August 7, at which time guidelines warned against leaving the county.

A spokesperson for Mr Hogan said he did not breach guidelines and that Mr Hogan left Kildare before lockdown began in order to attend a medical appointment, and then went to his native Kilkenny to recover.

"The commissioner went to Kildare on his return to Ireland at the end of July. He left Kildare for a medical appointment on 5 August [before the lockdown was introduced at midnight on 7 August]. Immediately on the conclusion of that medical appointment, he went to Kilkenny for a period of convalescence and went from there to Galway for the golf event," said the spokesperson.

"There is, therefore, no question of the commissioner having breached the lockdown applied to Kildare."

Mr Hogan tweeted that he had attended the event on the understanding that it would be within guidelines. He did not apologise for attending.

"I attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner on Wednesday on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured [by the Irish Hotels’ Federation] that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the Government’s guidelines," the tweet said.

The European Commission echoed Mr Hogan's insistence that he had attended the event in good faith.

Spokesperson Dana Spinant said Mr Hogan takes Covid-19 rules and regulations seriously.

"Upon his return from Brussels to Ireland for the summer holidays, he had self-isolated for 14 days in accordance with the local regulations in Ireland," she said. "This is an example of how seriously he takes rules and regulations on Covid-19.

"Earlier this week, [Mr Hogan] attended the event organised by the Irish Parliamentary Golf Society in good faith, on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish Hotels’ Federation the arrangements proposed to be put in place would be in compliance with the Government’s guidelines."

In response to a question on whether Mr Hogan had left the event early, or raised any concerns at the circumstances at the event after he arrived, Ms Spinant said she had no information as to how long he had stayed there.

She added that commissioners are citizens and "for the president [Ursula von der Leyen], it is important that all the members act responsibly in matters regarding the Covid-19 rules and regulations".

"These are important matters pertaining, not just to the individual health of the commissioners, but to public health.

"It is necessary and important that commissioners take all the precautions that are necessary so as to comply with the rules and regulations that are in place around the EU."

Despite pressure at home for Mr Hogan to consider his position, it is understood that he is not facing the same calls in Brussels, where he is considered an important member of the commission.