Coronavirus: 79 new cases confirmed by health officials

There have been 79 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, health officials have announced.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27,755 since the pandemic began.

No further deaths were announced.

The breakdown of cases is: 43 in Dublin, nine in Kildare, six in Cork, six in Tipperary and the remaining 15 cases are in Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Wexford and Wicklow.

The nine cases in Kildare comes as it was confirmed that the county would remain in a 'local lockdown' for another two weeks.

Extra restrictions in Offaly and Laois were lifted.

“Firstly I would like to thank the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly, you have shown an incredible example of solidarity and social responsibility by following the enhanced public health advice for your region," said acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn.

"Your actions have saved lives. The epidemiological situation in Kildare means that we must extend the public health measures for a further two weeks.

"While there is some cause for optimism, the 7 and 14-day incidence rates in Kildare remain very high. Evidence suggests that the measures are working, but more time is required to reduce the number of cases in Kildare."