Almost one-third gained weight in lockdown, new study found

There was a rise in people going hungry, as well as an increase in the number of people gaining weight during lock down, a new UCD and DCU study has found.

Almost one-third of those surveyed reported weight gain, with the 25-44 age group more susceptible to putting on weight.

However, one-in-five people worried about not having enough food to eat during the lock down, highlighting the stark reality of food poverty that many families are facing in Ireland.

Charities saw an increase in requests from families for food, and children were acutely exposed to experiencing hunger in the absence of school meals.

The National Covid-19 Food Study was published by the UCD Institute of Food and Health in collaboration with DCU.

The survey was online-only in accordance with social distancing, and it gathered information on changes in food and drink behaviours among adults in Ireland during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The food and activity patterns of older people were less affected by the lock down than expected, according to the study.

Younger people, especially those aged between 25-44 years old, showed more change in their snacking, home cooking, baking, takeaway and alcohol habits than expected.

Study finds people drank more alcohol and exercised less during lockdown

Almost one-in-three people surveyed reported that they had gained weight.

"The study shows that this relatively short period of time had a major impact on people's lives," said Dr Emma Feeney, assistant professor in food science and nutrition at UCD.

"People cooked at home much more but also drank more alcohol, and interviews with advocacy groups suggested many households were under pressure with more people living at home, and increased grocery costs."

"While we saw some positive elements – with people engaging in home baking and exercising more – a significant proportion reported eating more than usual, exercising less, and weight gain," said Dr Eileen Gibney, deputy director of the UCD Institute of Food and Health.

"One in five people taking the survey worried about having enough food,” said Dr Sharleen O’Reilly, assistant professor in nutrition at UCD.

"Vulnerable groups like refugees, low-income earners or those impacted by addiction or living with a disability had real challenges affording food with the extra 'hidden' costs of lock down.

"Higher household bills, loss of income and eating more family meals at home all added to the stress of living life at home 24/7."