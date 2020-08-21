Public health experts criticise Oireachtas golf event

Health experts have criticised the controversial Oireachtas golf society event, questioning why none of those in attendance raised concerns.

Ivan Perry, a professor of public health at UCC, said it was "quite clear" it was in conflict with the public health guidance.

"It's particularly important that members of government and office holders show example, leadership and maintain national morale during what is a very difficult time," he said.

"I think it is surprising that somebody didn't stand back and ask these very basic questions of whether this event should have gone ahead. If they even had thought about it for a few moments it would have been clear this even should have been cancelled."

He said mistakes were made, but the resignations made it clear the government is taking it seriously.

"However I understand that the public are upset and disappointed, given the sacrifices people have made in terms of events that they would have liked to attend, such as weddings."

Mr Perry said the most important thing is that the public renew their efforts in stopping the spread of Covid-19, and to not let this incident encourage complacency.

Professor of epidemiology at UCC, Patricia Kearney, said the government needs to improve its communication in relation to the new measures.

"In terms of communication it wasn't very helpful, it didn't provide clear leadership," she said.

"I do think it is unfortunate, but we need to focus on taking responsibility for limiting our number of contacts."

I understand the frustration that some of the public are feeling about this, but the need to limit contacts remains."

She said clear communication from leadership is key, and that the government could be doing better currently.

"There are new people in new positions, they has been uncertainty. There is an opportunity now to provide clear guidance around this, but at least some of the people involved have apologised and resigned from their positions."

Dr Gabriel Scally, another public health expert, said it was not enough for ministers to resign and lie low for a while, only to resume office in a few years.

"They should leave public life and do something else," he said.