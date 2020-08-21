Local lockdown extended by two weeks in Kildare but schools to reopen as planned

The so-called local lockdown in Offaly and Laois has been lifted, it has been announced - however restrictions remain in Co Kildare.

They were put in place after a spike in cases in the Midlands, with new cases mostly coming out of meat packaging factories and direct provision centres.

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said there could be "no unnecessary risks" taken in Kildare.

It was also confirmed that schools in Co Kildare will reopen as planned.

Officials have just announced the update as the government continues the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes on a controversial day as the fallout continues after it emerged that now-former Minister Dara Calleary attended a function with over 80 others earlier this week.

In the last two weeks since lockdown was imposed, there have been 435 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kildare, 81 in Offaly and 41 in Laois.

