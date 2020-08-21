Golfgate: Invite to Oireachtas event didn't mention pandemic

The official invite for a golf outing which saw 82 people flout Covid guidelines made no mention of the pandemic.

The Oireachtas Golf Society distributed the invite, seen by the Irish Examiner, in the months previous the event which went ahead over Tuesday and until Wednesday night in Clifden in Galway.

Tuesday was listed as “Captain’s prize day” with the Captain listed as Galway TD Noel Grealish.

Wednesday's schedule lists “President’s prize day” with President, former Fianna Fáil MEP Donie Cassidy.

The invite lists a number of prices for accommodation in the Station House Hotel and surrounding hotels as well as asking members for €20 for their membership fee.

Despite the invite spanning two A4 pages, there is no mention of Covid-19 guidelines, restrictions or safety measures throughout the text.

The invite is signed off by Noel Grealish and Donie Cassidy.

The government has been rocked by the news exposed in the Irish Examiner, that 82 people, including the Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and his wife Siobhan, Galway TD Noel Grealish, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Senator John Cummins, Senator Paul Daly, Senator Niall Blany, former Fine Gael Senator Cáit Keane, Judge Seamus Wolfe, the Ambassador of Morocco, former Labour Party senator Lorraine Higgins, former Fine Gael Senator and TD for Sligo–Leitrim Gerry Reynolds, former Fine Gael senator Imelda Henry, Circuit Court judge and a former Workers' Party TD Pat McCartan, who serves as the vice-captain, and a number of others attended the event.

The EU Commissioner Phil Hogan also attended the sit down meal and prize giving ceremony in clear contravention of government guidelines.

Former Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe has since apologised for his attendance at the event, stating he was not aware there was dinner involved.

Mr Calleary has since resigned.

Mr Hogan has said he was assured that the event was within the Covid guidelines, despite no such guidelines or advice being stated in the initial invite.

An EU Commission spokesperson said Mr Hogan had acted in "good faith" when he attended the event and “had received assurances that the event would be held in full compliance with the regulations introduced by the Irish Government”.