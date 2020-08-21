Lockdown expected to continue in Kildare but Laois and Offaly may see restrictions lifted

Residents in the region say businesses and people have struggled.
A government briefing on the measures will take place this evening following a cabinet meeting.

Friday, August 21, 2020 - 16:06 PM
Digital Desk staff

Covid-19 restrictions are being extended in Kildare, but are expected to be lifted for counties Laois and Offaly.

The Tanaiste says the government will provide further assistance to companies in Kildare following on from today's decision.

"Covid payments were cut, wages were cut, we are fed up with it," one resident said.

Others cited increased "stress" and difficulties for those living alone and the Midlands had extra restrictions implemented after a spike in cases coming out of meat packaging factories and direct provision centres.

The Cabinet is meeting to discuss advice from health officials on whether the Midlands countues are taken out of lockdown, with Laois and Offaly expected to have restrictions eased or lifted.

Laois Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bernie Everard is "cautiously optimistic" the county will be taken out of lockdown on Sunday.

Ms Everard said: "This time last week Laois Chamber along with the councillors from Laois called for everybody to look at the numbers in Laois and consider taking Laois out of the lockdown regardless of how the other two counties are doing.

"So we are really happy that they have taken that on board and we are very hopeful that is the recommendation that has gone to the minister."

The last two weeks since lockdown was imposed, there have been 435 cases in Kildare, 81 in Offaly and 41 in Laois.

