Education Minister confident schools will reopen next week

Education Minister confident schools will reopen next week
Coronavirus – Mon Jul 27, 2020
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 13:36 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

Education Minister Norma Foley has said she is confident that all necessary measures have been put in place to enable schools to reopen next week.

She praised the “phenomenal work” that has been going on across the country, with school communities working night and day to ensure they can reopen as planned.

“They have been working for the last number of weeks and will be working today to ensure that our schools open safely and open on time to welcome back our students,” she told RTE Morning Ireland on Friday.

“I’m very conscious and very aware that work is ongoing.”

All the measures that need to be put in place, the resources that need to be put in place, are being put in place

Education Minister Norma Foley

Asked if she is confident schools will reopen fully, Ms Foley said: “Yes, absolutely.

“All the measures that need to be put in place, the resources that need to be put in place, are being put in place.

“Again, I acknowledge it is one thing for government to make the resources available; the absolute hard work, the daily working in our schools to make that possible is being done by school communities, and I want to acknowledge that.”

She also said she hoped that schools in Kildare, Laois and Offaly can reopen next week even if the lockdown continues.

She said all plans are in place in those counties for them to do so.

The Department of Education said on Thursday that buses for secondary school students would only operate at 50% of capacity to allow for social distancing.

Ms Foley said that parents whose children are eligible to travel on school buses but cannot take up a place will be recompensed if they organise their own transport.


Read More

Parents who organise own school transport will be refunded: Norma Foley

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Opposition parties demand the Dáil be recalled in face of wave of anger over Oireachtas golf event
Crash in donegal Community in shock after father and two children die in tragic SUV plunge in Co Donegal
NUI Galway Quadrangle.jpg Universities spend tens of thousands renovating offices
coronavirusschoolsplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices