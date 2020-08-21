Golfgate: Sarah McInerney captures public mood with exasperated 'jaysus' 

#Golfgate, #RecallTheDail and #jaysus are among the top three trending items in Ireland today...No prizes for guessing why.

The Irish Examiner broke the story that more than 80 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, Co Galway, including some very high-profile public figures.

They ticked off the public with one clean swing, leading to the resignations of Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer and a Government desperately trying to get out of the bunker.

Sarah McInerney, on her last day presenting the Today Show on RTÉ Radio One, captured the national mood perfectly as the show segued into an ad break, when she sighed "Jaysus" into her left-on microphone.

I enjoyed that little exasperated "jaysis" from Sarah McInerney there! #golfgate pic.twitter.com/SMSk7hLAOq — Peter Branigan (@PeterBranigan) August 21, 2020

And she's not alone - so far there have been more than 150,000 tweets under the hashtag #GolfGate.

Among the anger and frustration, there were a number of tweets saying that politicians would react faster and more vehemently if the gathering involved young people.

Rober Burke wrote “If it was a group of kids out drinking in Kilkee, Minister of Appearances Simon Harris would be straight onto twitter to scold them and tell everyone we need to hold firm. It’s a group of senior politicians and a Supreme Court judge so he turned in for an early night."

Others, who missed weddings, funerals and family gatherings due to public health guidelines felt betrayed. Claire O'Connor tweeted “I watched my dad's funeral over Facebook & these"leaders" won't give up one fancy dinner. How on earth can they be trusted to prioritise the public? #golfgate”

Twitter user, MagsM, described the sacrifices her nine year old daughter, who suffers from three automimmune diseases, has made to keep safe from Covid-19 "When we go out she socially distances, she doesn't go into shops and when she sees her grandparents she can't hug them. Then you have 80+ adults having a kneesup #golfgate"

My 9 year old daughter who is on immunosuppressants for not one,not two but 3 separate autoimmune diseases.When we go out she socially distances,she doesn't go into shops& when she sees her grandparents she can't hug them.Then you have 80+ adults having a kneesup😡 #golfgate pic.twitter.com/0PtrnpXJV4 — MagsM (@margaretb2010) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile Bosco's Twitter account put it simply "If grownups don’t do what they are supposed to do, how do they expect everyone else to behave.”

Social Democrat candidate for Cork North Central Sinéad Halpin in this year's general election said that one of the most "infuriating" aspects of the event was that attendees "who strive to be leaders" did not realise "that this was wrong on the night and walked away then and there, it's only after the fact that they have been led to see sense."

A "lapse of judgment" features in apologies from Senators Paul Daly and Jerry Buttimore but someone who judges in the highest court in the land, Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, is also being criticised. Teacher Bernadette Gorman called for the former attorney general's resignation.

A new low, that a supreme Court judge, a FG appointee was at the event. This judge sits in "judgement" of others. Let him resign immediately. I don't buy this "error in judgement" by Calleary. How could he have not known. It's called arrogance and entitlement. Simple. #golfgate — bernadette Gorman (@bergormanlowry) August 21, 2020

TD for Dublin Fingal, Louise O'Reilly tweeted that the actions of "political elites" who attended the event "put the workers at the dinner at risk".

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan confirmed his attendance at the event but failed to apologise for breaking health guidelines.

While he remains in his position in the Commission, satire twitter account "Mallow News" quipped that Phil Hogan has "resigned... himself to the fact that he may not get another round of golf in before Christmas".

Newly appointed Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dara Calleary, has stepped down after filling the role in May following Barry Cowen's sacking.

Sketch comedian Michael Fry broke the news that the Department of Agriculture will now be headed up by TD for "Crete South Central", Icarus Gallagher - who has already handed in his resignation "following allegations that he did not appropriately distance himself from the sun".

As for the Greens... so far their only reported appearance was next to the fairway.