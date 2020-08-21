Storm Ellen: 26,000 without power with some to remain without it tonight

168,000 homes, farms and businesses have had power restored since Storm Ellen hit
Storm Ellen: 26,000 without power with some to remain without it tonight
Motorists contend with downed trees on the N72 just outside of Fermoy in County Cork following Storm Ellen, Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 12:42 PM
Steve Neville

26,000 homes and businesses remain without power due to Storm Ellen.

The storm hit Ireland on Wednesday night leaving more than 100,000 premises without power.

Gusts of up to 143km per hour recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The ESB has said that 168,000 homes, farms and businesses have had power restored since.

This morning, 14,000 premises have had power restored.

They said that the most significant outages are in areas of the South, West and Midlands, including North and East Cork, Tipperary, East Limerick, East Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.  

In a statement, ESB said: “Crews will continue working until nightfall to reconnect as many customers as possible, with our skilled technicians from less impacted areas of the country now deployed assisting their colleagues in the counties worst impacted.

“However, with 1,800 individual fault sites remaining on the network, some customers in impacted areas will be without power tonight.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous strain that such outages place on family and commercial life and apologise for the obvious disruption caused.“ 

A weather advisory from Met Éireann remains in place for the whole country until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann said: “Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

“Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

“There is also a risk of flooding.”

Read More

#Golfgate latest: Phil Hogan and Seamus Woulfe believed event complied with Covid-19 guidelines

More in this section

NO%20FEE%20HSE%20CROKE%20PARK%20TEST%205 People getting Covid-19 test may soon be able to take it themselves
CC FIANNA FAIL Dara Calleary: Taoiseach 'entitled to be angry' over #Golfgate
FILE PHOTO EU Commissioner Phil Hogan also attended the 80 person dinner which led to the resignation of Minister Dara Calleary #Golfgate reaction: Ex-Fine Gael leader doesn't believe Phil Hogan should resign

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices