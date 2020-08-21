Storm Ellen: 26,000 without power with some to remain without it tonight

26,000 homes and businesses remain without power due to Storm Ellen.

The storm hit Ireland on Wednesday night leaving more than 100,000 premises without power.

Gusts of up to 143km per hour recorded at Roches Point in Cork.

The ESB has said that 168,000 homes, farms and businesses have had power restored since.

This morning, 14,000 premises have had power restored.

They said that the most significant outages are in areas of the South, West and Midlands, including North and East Cork, Tipperary, East Limerick, East Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

In a statement, ESB said: “Crews will continue working until nightfall to reconnect as many customers as possible, with our skilled technicians from less impacted areas of the country now deployed assisting their colleagues in the counties worst impacted.

“However, with 1,800 individual fault sites remaining on the network, some customers in impacted areas will be without power tonight.

“We are acutely aware of the enormous strain that such outages place on family and commercial life and apologise for the obvious disruption caused.“

A weather advisory from Met Éireann remains in place for the whole country until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann said: “Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

“Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

“There is also a risk of flooding.”